Affordable 5G handsets under Rs 10,000 set to debut in 2024, confirms Qualcomm

Qualcomm, a leading chip maker, has announced plans to release a new 5G chip specifically designed for entry-level smartphones shortly. This announcement aligns with the timeline shared by Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi.

Qualcomm's new 5G chip

Reportedly, in 2024, we can expect budget-friendly 5G phones to become available, as major chip manufacturers have successfully scaled up the technology to power devices in the $100 price range. Until now, 5G phones have been mostly out of reach for budget-conscious consumers due to the high cost of 5G chips.

Focus on affordable phones

While chip makers have primarily focused on producing chips for flagship and mid-range smartphones, the demand for 5G is growing, prompting the need for affordable options. These budget 5G phones will prioritise delivering fast internet speeds and improving connectivity, addressing key challenges faced by 4G networks.

Indian market considerations

India is a big market for budget smartphones, and chip manufacturers like Qualcomm are keenly aware of this. They are likely to collaborate with partners in India to develop hardware that meets the specifications for affordable 5G phones.

Anticipation for market impact

The emergence of budget 5G phones holds the potential to drive millions of users to upgrade from their existing 4G devices, now that network availability is no longer a barrier. It will be interesting to see how the market for budget 5G phones develops and its impact on consumer adoption of 5G technology.

