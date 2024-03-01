Friday, March 01, 2024
     
  Apple likely to rebrand Apple ID by the end of this year: Report

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2024 12:24 IST
Apple Account
Image Source : APPLE Apple ID

Apple is likely to rebrand its Apple ID to Apple Account before the end of 2024, as per a report. The modern version of Apple ID with an email address was introduced with iCloud in 2011. The report did not mention any reason behind the rumoured exercise. While Apple ID has been in existence since the 2000s, the company has changed it to .Mac and then to @me.com before sticking to its modern form. 

As per a report by MacRumors, via unmanned sources, the company is planning to replace the existing mention of Apple ID with Apple Account as a part of the rebranding exercise. For the unversed, Apple currently uses ‘Apple Account’ as a part of a larger phrase such as ‘Apple Account Balance’. 

The move from Apple ID to Apple Account is expected to happen later in 2024 alongside the release of iOS 18 and macOS 15. It is still unclear whether the rebranding exercise will bring any change to the structure of Apple ID as the company did between 2000 and 2011. 

It is worth noting that Apple users need Apple ID to access various Apple products such as iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Pay, and others.

However, the company is yet to reveal any details on this rebranding exercise. 

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to enter the artificial intelligence race. The company is reportedly testing a new AI feature called ‘Ask with its support staff. The feature will help answer customer questions more effectively. 

The ‘Ask’ AI toll is similar to ChatGPT but it is exclusive to Apple users. With the help of the Ask AI tool, the company aims to handle complex and unknown customer issues with any human intervention. The company is training the AI tool using its internal database where a small group of support staff/advisors rate the answers provided by it and ask up to five follow-up questions on a topic. 

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 series to have some major upgrades: 5 Things to know

