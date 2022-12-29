Odisha: 5G services to be launched in state before Republic Day 2023, asserts telecom minister Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha: 5G services to be launched in the state before Republic Day 2023

5G in Odisha: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said 5G services would be launched in Odisha before the Republic Day celebrations next year. Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the Bhubaneswar railway station, he also revealed that the central government has approved Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in the eastern state this fiscal year.

The state has also been allocated around Rs 10,000 crore in the budget for railway infrastructure development in 2022-23, Vaishnaw said. He also claimed that the Centre has raised the allocation for railways in Odisha to Rs 10,000 crore per annum from only Rs 800 crore during the UPA regime.

"Now, no one can make an allegation that the Centre is neglecting Odisha’s telecom sector," the minister of railways, communications, electronics and information technology, stated in an apparent reference to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state.

Centre allocates funds for telecom services in Odisha

"The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in 2022-23 fiscal, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023,” he added.

"The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in 2022-23 fiscal, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023,” he said.

The minister further said a survey was recently conducted in all villages of Odisha where mobile towers are not available. According to Vaishnaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed officials to ensure high-quality 4G and 5G services in all villages.

Earlier in October, Vaishnaw said that 5G services would be available in at least four cities of Odisha by March 2023, and 80% area of the state will have access to the upgraded network by the end of the next year.

PM Modi launched 5G services on October 1

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 1 launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, who was also present in the programme, claimed that Odisha has substantially gained from the central government's policy for auctioning of mines.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities, terms it 'largest multi-state rollout' so far

"The state's revenue from the mining sector has touched Rs 50,000 crore from around Rs 5,000 crore in 2014-15," he pointed out.

He also alleged that the states were "unable to garner adequate revenue from mining operations earlier" as a policy of 'first come first served' was followed.

Odisha gets Rs 15,000 crore per year under the DMF

Under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Odisha gets Rs 15,000 crore per year, Joshi said, adding that the fund can be utilised for the development of mine areas and the welfare of the poor and tribal people.

Earlier this week, the state, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had approved a proposal to provide 2,000 sq ft of land each at 1,687 places to BSNL for 30 years at Re 1 per site per annum without any premium and incidental fees.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Latest Technology News