5 things to know if you are a new WhatsApp user

Over the past few years, technology has played a crucial role in creating and enhancing connections. Beyond staying connected with friends and family, people are increasingly using their smartphones for online learning, running businesses, and accessing essential services like healthcare. This is not limited to just the youth but also the elderly who have faced increased exposure to the digital world, which only underscores the importance of championing digital literacy across generations. According to the United Nations, the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On International Youth Day, WhatsApp aims to create awareness around this year’s theme of “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”, and underline how WhatsApp has been claiming to be a reliable platform that can help leverage the power of technology to bridge the generation gap between the youth and the elderly. WhatsApp is the default messaging app for more than 400 million users across the country. Its security and simplicity take away user inhibition towards technology, often making it the first digital gateway for millions of India’s new digital users.

Here are five ways in which WhatsApp is facilitating intergenerational solidarity:

Connecting loved ones privately

WhatsApp allows individuals to keep in touch with the people that matter most to them, no matter where they are in the world. Through instant messaging, voice and video calls, family members across generations have been able to stay connected and establish deeper connections even while living miles apart. Being end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp makes sure that all content shared on the platform remains private and secure. Right from confidential documents, to the very first pictures of one’s grandchild, personal moments and information shared on WhatsApp is private. ‘Privacy’ is age agnostic and WhatsApp understands and enables it for its users

Helping entrepreneurs make the world their canvas

From a grandma taking her pickle business online to a GenZ designer starting a creative clothing business, the free-to-use- WhatsApp Business App has allowed entrepreneurs of all age groups to scale their businesses and expand their customer base, beyond geographical boundaries, from the comfort of their homes. WhatsApp Business App is a free-to-use, manual app, used by 15 million businesses in India that is helping entrepreneurs build a digital presence, very often eliminating the need for them to even build a website. People have successfully moved their entire businesses on WhatsApp, whether it's a tattoo artist running his virtual studio from home, a homegrown business owner selling handloom products made by local artisans in Nagaland or a foodie who loves to replicate dishes, and with the help of the WhatsApp Business App, can share this passion by running a food delivery business.

Promoting digital literacy and online safety

Digital literacy empowers users to be aware of their online rights, promoting a healthy and safe experience online. User safety is at the core of WhatsApp’s experience. With safety features such as Two-Step Verification, Disappearing Messages, View-Once, privacy settings, the ability to block and report unwanted contacts, and more, users on the platform are empowered to take control of their safety and digital wellbeing while having meaningful conversations.

Payments on WhatsApp with a single tap

Whether it’s taking pocket money from parents or helping your grandparents pay for groceries, WhatsApp makes sending and receiving payments simple and secure for its users across all age groups. With an easily identifiable and accessible ‘₹’ symbol right in the chat composer, making UPI payments on WhatsApp is as easy as sending a message. Generations across all age brackets can enjoy the features alike and stay equipped during times when digital payments are on the rise.

Building a community of like-minded people

WhatsApp is home to several groups that have a purpose and allow individuals with similar interests to come together. Right from groups for bookworms who discuss their latest reads to groups for animal lovers that help provide care to our furry friends, having a shared space within WhatsApp that allows individuals to build connections with like-minded people is a source of comfort for many. In such communities, age is no bar and enables connection through a common cause.

