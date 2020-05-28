YouTube Kids app now available on Apple TV

Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube Kids app comes to Apple TV

Google has announced that its YouTube Kids app is now available on Apple TV and families can now download the app from the App Store. The Kids app works on both the 4K and the HD versions of the streaming media player.

Once downloaded, to open the app, one can say "Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids." One can also sign-in with their YouTube account for parent controls and settings.

"Once you have downloaded the app on your Apple TV (4K or HD), you can choose whether or not you want to sign in. If you choose to sign in, simply follow the prompts on your TV and enjoy. To open the app, you can use the Siri Remote and say "Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids," Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If you choose to sign into the app on your TV, your parent controls and settings will transfer to the YouTube Kids experience on Apple TV. If you want to change any of your settings, you can do so in the app on a tablet or phone," the company added.

YouTube Kids was first unveiled in 2015 as part of an effort to provide age-appropriate video content to children. In the succeeding years, the app was introduced to various smart TVs such as LG's webOS TVs and Samsung Smart TVs.

