Xiaomi sold over 10 million Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro units in just 3 months

Redmi Note 8 series is the most popular series? Xiaomi claims to have sold over 10 million units in just 3 months

New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2019 17:13 IST
Xiaomi sold over 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8 globally.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 series a couple of months ago and the company claims to have already sold over 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro combined. For their given price, the Redmi Note series usually bring a lot to the table and that plays a major role in making the series so popular.

Since the series was launched back in August, the company has registered a sale of around 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. According to the company, the 10 million mark has been made faster compared to the Redmi Note 7 series which touched that target in around 4 months. However, the Note 7 series has now hit the 20 million sales mark since their launch. 

India plays a major role in helping Xiaomi in reaching that mark. The company sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series in India in just 1 month of launch.

While the mark is achieved globally, the company is celebrating this achievement back in its home country by offering discounts on Redmi Note 8 Pro. The company has offered a discount of CNY 100 on the 6GB+128GB variant, bringing its price down to just CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000). 

