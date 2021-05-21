Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Redmi Note series reaches 20 mn sales.

Xiaomi has announced that it has sold 200 million Redmi Note phones across the world. The series has been the maker's bestseller since the arrival of the first Redmi Note in March 2014 and has been the driving force that pushed Xiaomi up to third place in the world, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The company also announced China will finally get the Note 10 series on May 26, and the country might get a new device as well, according to an official poster on Weibo.

The upcoming smartphone might feature three cameras, lined up vertically.

While it might look like the regular Redmi Note 10 5G, the dual-LED flash is positioned slightly higher, suggesting a different internal design and likely more changes. We'll just have to wait until next week to hear more details, the report said.

While Redmi is preparing for the local launch of the Note 10, its CEO revealed another milestone -- 45.2 million Note 9 phones were sold all over the globe, which is over 20 per cent of the total amount of 200 million sold since 2014.

In the first half of May, Redmi India has unveiled Redmi Note 10S along with its first-ever Redmi Watch in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB -- at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.