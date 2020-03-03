Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launching in India on March 12: Here's what to expect

Redmi Note 9 series set to launch in India on March 12.

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro are set to arriving in India on March 12. Xiaomi has already started rolling out the teasers for the upcoming smartphones. According to a teaser posted by Manu Kumar Jain, the Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The square camera design reminds us of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Apart from the cameras, the teaser image does not expose many details about the upcoming Redmi Note smartphone. It clearly shows a huge "9" with "Note" written below indicating the name of the upcoming smartphone. As a part of the hashtag, the Chinese smartphone brand is promoting the pro-level cameras and the maximum performance.

Redmi Note 9 series will be a direct successor to last year's Redmi Note 8 series. Xiaomi has not yet launched the Redmi Note 9 anywhere in the globe yet, which means we do not really know anything about the specifications. Also, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones.

Realme has already teased features like 64MP quad-camera setup, 20X Zoom, 90Hz high refresh rate display, punch hole design and more. This means that Redmi has to work hard to live up to its fans.

Meanwhile, the company recently started pushing the Android 10 update for its Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi A3 smartphones in India. However, soon after the rollout began, the company pulled back the trigger for the Mi A3. Xiaomi is now expected to fix the bug and soon start rolling out the update again.