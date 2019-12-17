Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives MIUI 11 update in India: Here's how to update

Redmi 7A starts receiving the MIUI 11 update.

Xiaomi recently announced the MIUI 11 update for its smartphones. While the company has already rolled out the update for a lot of its phones, the Redmi 7A did not receive it up until now. The company has now finally started rolling out the MIUI 11 update for the entry-level Android phone as well. The Redmi 7A arrived in India this year with a price tag of Rs. 5,999.

According to a recent tweet by Xiaomi, the company has rolled out the latest MIUI 11 update for over 27 devices in just 47 days beginning from October 22. The update is not only being rolled out for the recently launched devices but also for devices that are up to 3 years old.

Hi! We've started rolling out #MIUI11 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 7A in batches. Rest assured, you will receive the update very soon. — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) December 16, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is an entry-level Android smartphone that comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Redmi 7A sports a 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter upfront.