Xiaomi announces No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Offers on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Xiaomi has just announced its No.1 Mi Fan Sale in India to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The sale will begin tomorrow, December 19 and will go on until December 25 via Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partner outlets. Here are all the offers included in the sale:

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale

Starting with smartphones, the Redmi K20 (6GB/64GB) will get a discount of Rs 2,000 while its 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant will get a price cut of Rs 1,000. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) will get a discount of Rs 3,000.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will get the highest discount of Rs 4,000 for its 4GB RAM/64GB ROM model. The other variants will get a discount of Rs 2,000 each.

As part of the sale, the Redmi 7A, the Redmi 7, the Mi A3, the Redmi Note 7S, the Redmi Y3, the Redmi Go, and POCO F1 are all available at discounted prices. The recently-launched Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be available via a special flash sale during the No.1 Mi Fan Sale. Additionally, Mi TV 4A PRO (32) and Mi TV 4C PRO (32) will get a discount of INR 500 bringing the effective price to INR 11,999.

Users will also be able to avail cashback and EMI options on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon across No. 1 Mi Fan Sale.

Furthermore, a plethora of Xiaomi ecosystem products and accessories are available for discount. You can head to Xiaomi’s Indian website for more information on the exciting offers.

