Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Mi QLED 75 TV launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a secondary display on the back.

Xiaomi hosted a major launch event on Friday where they finally launched the much-anticipated Mi 11 Ultra in India. Alongside the new flagship smartphone, the company also launched the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and the new Mi QLED TV 75 series. Here’s a quick wrap up at everything that Xiaomi India announced today.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the company’s latest flagship smartphone and it has been launched to go up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and more. As for the specifications, the Mi 11 Ultra offers a massive 6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The display panel also gets HDR10+ support and it has received an A+ rating from DisplayMate.

The flagship handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It packs in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless fast charging. It also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the optics front, the Mi 11 Ultra features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 48-megapixel sensors with an ultra-wide lens and a tele-macro lens. The key features of the smartphone include 120X zoom and a viewfinder display on the back alongside the camera module. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in India soon with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. The handset will be available only in the Ceramic White colour option.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi 11X Pro will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9.

Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,520 battery.

In the camera department, the Mi 11X gets a triple camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,520 battery.

In the camera department, the Mi 11X gets a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Mi 11X has been priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB/128GB variant whereas the 8GB 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 31,999. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting April 27

Mi QLED 75

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi QLED 75 promises to deliver a theatre-like experience.

As the name suggests, the Mi QLED 75 comes with a 75-inch screen with Quantum Dot Technology. The display boasts a 97% screen-to-body ratio, full-array local dimming technology, 120Hz refresh rate with Reality Flow 120 (MEMC). For sound, the TV comes with 30W 6 speaker audio setup.

It also comes with a host of popular codec support such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ along with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced experience. The smartTV runs Android TV 10 out of the box.

As for the pricing, the Mi QLED TV 75 has been launched at a price of Rs. 1,19,999 and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.com starting 27th April, at 12 noon. The launch offers include cashback of up to Rs. 7,500 with HDFC debit and credit cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for upto 12 months