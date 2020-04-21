Xiaomi to unveil MIUI 12, Mi 10 Youth on April 27: Here's what you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth will be offered in four colour options.

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited MIUI 12 user interface. The upgrade to the MIUI 11 is said to bring new features, new UI elements and more. Alongside the new MIUI 12 announcement, the company is also set to unveil the Mi 10 Youth smartphone.

Xiaomi has set the unveil for April 27 at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST) and it will be live-streamed via the companies official Weibo account.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth will be an addition to the flagship Mi 10 family. The smartphone is said to come with a 50x zoom periscope camera in its quad-camera setup on the back.

The Mi 10 Youth will be offered in four colours. It is likely to come with 5G support out of the box thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As of now, the company has not revealed much about the anticipated MIUI 12. Also, there has been a minimum to no leaks of the new Android-based user interface yet. However, we can expect that the company will add new exciting features to its custom UI alongside noticeable changes in the interface. While the MIUI 12 will first enter the beta stage, getting to the masses might take around 4-5 months from now.

