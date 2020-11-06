Wynk Music to celebrate Diwali with Live music performances: Here’s how to access

Image Source : AIRTEL Wynk Music

Wynk Music is one of the most popular music streaming apps available in India. The app has retained a huge customer base with some of its specific features. One such special feature includes the special musical nights hosted by the parent company, Bharti Airtel. The brand saw success in its Navratri Nights online concert series and now they are is rolling out Diwali Party concerts.

The Diwali Party concerts are set to begin from November 5 to November 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM. The online music concerts will enable customers to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali with their families and friends from the safety of their homes.

As a part of the Wynk Music’s Diwali Party, the company will be bringing live performances from top artists. These artists include Amit Trivedi, Benny Dayal, DJ Suketu and Hardy Sandhu.

Adarsh Nair, CEO – Wynk said: “The Navratari Nights series saw the largest number of online concurrent users ever for a concert in India. In addition, the Wynk stage provided a platform for artists to continue engaging with their fans without boundaries. We invite everyone to be a part of the next edition, our exciting Diwali concert series with some of the biggest names in music.”



This means anyone with the Wynk Music app installed can enjoy the Diwali Party concerts. The app is currently available on both iOS and Android via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The Diwali Party will be available to everyone, including customers not on Airtel. Customers will be able to access the event by subscribing to a one-month Wynk Premium for just Rs 29. Airtel users on the other hand can enjoy it for free with the help of Airtel Thanks or Wynk Music Premium. In addition to tablets and smartphones, Diwali Party can also be accessed on the web via the Wynk Music website.

