These are the winners of Gov-Tech-Thon 2020

The FitForFuture team from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd secured the first place in the recently concluded Gov-Tech-Thon 2020 for demonstrating an innovative solution prototype for automating vehicle fitness checks, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Friday.

The second prize went to "HackDemons" of Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara in Gujarat for providing a secure solution for delivering unsupervised tests remotely.

The "Orange" team from PES University Bengaluru secured the third prize for providing a unique solution for seed certification using blockchain technology.

The 36-hour, the pan-India virtual hackathon was organised by global technical professional organisation IEEE, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Cloud major Oracle, under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Neeta Verma, Director General, NIC, said that this virtual hackathon displayed a unique combination of social sector and emerging technologies. The hackathon has enabled the use of emerging technologies for social inclusion, empowerment of people and overall upliftment of the nation, she said.

"It was a great collaboration and a great platform to seed innovation ideas," said Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

Facilitated by IEEE Computer Society, the virtual hackathon was open to students, working professionals, startups, freelance technologists, faculty, and IT services firms in India.

It received registrations from over 1,300 aspirants forming 390 teams. Shortlisted 447 enthusiasts from 100 teams participated in the hackathon on the five problem statements provided by three Central ministries -- Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, and Ministry of Education.

An assessment of proposals was done by a panel of 27 jurors from the industry, academia and the government.

