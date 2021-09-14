Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Windows 11 will not be supported on M1 Macs.

Microsoft has said that running Windows 11 on a PC with an Apple M1 "is not a supported scenario", the media reported. The software giant confirmed its plans to The Register last week, noting Windows 11 will not offer official support for M1 Macs through virtualisation or on bare hardware.

Microsoft did not go so far as to say the practice is illegal, but the statement puts a damper on the deployment of sanctioned VMs with full backing from the developer, reports AppleInsider.

For months, users have relied on Windows Insider builds, specifically those developed for ARM architectures, to run Windows 10 and 11 virtual machines on M1 silicon. That solution might also be in jeopardy, the report said.

As the publication reports, recent updates to a developer channel Windows Insider build of Windows 11 have resulted in hardware compatibility errors on Parallels VMs.

Parallels pushed out a point update that seemingly fixed the issue, but whether the patch will hold remains unclear.

Microsoft could be exploring ways to break compatibility with what it now deems "unsupported scenarios" in attempts to end Windows 11 VMs on Apple devices, a move that could result in a game of cat and mouse with virtualization makers, the report said.

Parallels leaned on Microsoft's Windows Inside builds to introduce support for VMs on ARM hardware in April.

Capabilities were extended to Windows 11 with the release of Parallels 17 in August, with the company promising full support for the operating system when it launches in October.

(with IANS inputs)