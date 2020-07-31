WhatsApp Web gets Facebook Messenger Rooms support: Here’s how to use

Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook Messenger Rooms comes to WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp recently allowed its users to make group video calls with up to eight people. Then Facebook started teasing the integration of Messenger Rooms on the cross-platform messaging app. Now, the social media giant is slowly bringing the feature to the masses by adding it to the WhatsApp Web.

Facebook has already confirmed that it has been testing the Messenger Room support for both WhatsApp as well as Instagram. While the feature has not yet arrived on the Android or iOS app of either of the platforms, Facebook has started to take the step forward with Messenger Room for WhatsApp Web.

Here’s how you can create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp

First, you will need to make sure that your WhatsApp Web interface is up to date. This can be done by simply refreshing the webpage on your browser. Just make sure, WhatsApp Web has been updated to the latest version 2.2031.4. Now, click on the 3-dot icon and tap on the “Create a Room” option. Alternatively, you can also head over to a chat screen and tap on the attachment icon to create a room. Upon clicking on the Create a room option, you will be asked to click on the “Continue with Messenger” option.

This will take you to Facebook Messenger Room webpage and it will automatically login to the account that has been logged in via the same browser.

Now, you can host a video conference with up to 50 participants at a time. Some of the other features of Messenger Rooms will allow the host to lock the room. The participants can be asked to join via a link and the Room can even be scheduled. Apart from that, Rooms come with in-app games, filters and other features.

