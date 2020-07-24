WhatsApp Linked Devices, Advanced Search features show up on latest Beta app for Android

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp to soon get Linked Devices feature.

WhatsApp has been working on a couple of new features lately. While these features have been under closed-door development lately, the social media platform has started receiving some of these features in the latest beta version. WhatsApp Beta for Android has brought us one step closer to the much-awaited features, Linked Accounts and Advanced Search.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update introduces a new interface. This can be used to manage all the devices linked to the WhatsApp account. The publication suggests that the ‘WhatsApp Web’ tab has now been replaced with ‘Linked Devices’ tab. This could mean that the users will now be able to link the WhatsApp account to more devices beyond the Web app.

Now, the Linked Devices tab on WhatsApp will show a list of all devices that are linked to the account. From here, the users will be able to add or remove any device. The interface will also allow users to choose which devices can stay logged in and which devices can be logged out.

With the Linked Devices feature, a ton of opportunities can open up. Users might soon be able to use their WhatsApp account on two or more phones. They might also get the option to use WhatsApp on iPad. Apart from this, there is also a possibility that now switching from Android to iOS or vice versa will not require you to start from scratch. It will be more like Telegram where all your chats will stay with no matter you use Android or iOS.

Apart from that, WABetaInfo has also suggested that the WhatsApp for Android beta update 2.20.196.8 has also introduced updates to the ‘advanced search’ feature. The users will now be able to search through chats by filtering photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio files and documents.

