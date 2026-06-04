BnB licence, limit on rooms: Blame game among police, civic body, govt departments over Malviya Nagar fire

New Delhi:

Day after a massive blaze at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, a blame game has erupted between the police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the tourism department and other agencies over the licensing to the bed and breakfast (B&B).

MCD sources have said the ill-fated Flourish Stays Hotel was not under its jurisdiction because it was 'Lal Dora' property. They said such buildings are protected and the MCD cannot take action against them, adding that the civic body was not aware about the restaurant at the B&B.

Sources also said the owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, who was arrested immediately after the incident, had applied only for a 'tatkal' licence for a tea shop, and the property was granted to operate only six rooms. On the contrary, there were 26 rooms at the hotel.

A case of gross negligence?

But sources in the tourism department said before a B&B licence is issued, a joint survey is conducted by the police, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the Ministry of Tourism. The licence is granted for three years.

The rules state that B&B operator must reside in the same building and can rent out a maximum of eight rooms under the rules. It is mandatory to provide the police with details of guests staying at the property every 15 days.

The Flourish Stays Hotel was issued licence in 2024 under the B&B scheme in the Silver Category for six rooms and it remained valid till 2027. However, MCD officials claimed that Bajaj was given the licence after he concealed the facts.

Officials have described this as a case of gross negligence, and investigating agencies are now trying to find out whether the hotel had the required fire safety clearances and other approvals or not.

Police to reconstruct sequence of events

Now, the police have decided to reconstructed the sequence of events, and is questioning the hotel staff and the locals. They have also collected forensic evidence and a further probe remains underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has said it has decided to withdraw the B&B policy. Further, it said all establishments licenced under it will be checked.

"Action would be taken against operators found violating the terms of the licence. If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled," Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra told news agency PTI.

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