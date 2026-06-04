Delhi hotel fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj admits ignoring safety norms, illegally increasing rooms for revenue

New Delhi:

Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the ill-fated hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a fire killed 21 people, has admitted to illegally increasing the number of rooms in his property to 25 instead of the permitted 6 so he could earn more revenue through rents, police sources said.

Bajaj was arrested on Wednesday evening, hours after the tragic fire broke out at Flourish Stays hotel in the Hauz Rani locality.

During questioning, hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj told Delhi Police that he did not have enough time to personally oversee the property and had therefore delegated its day-to-day operations to staff members.

'Delhi mein sab chalta hai': Excuse for ignoring safety

Bajaj admitted that he increased the number of rooms at the hotel because the business was generating good profits and he believed such violations were commonly overlooked in Delhi. He also allegedly told the police that the hotel did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

Delhi Police is expected to produce Bajaj before a court on Thursday at 2 pm and seek his custodial remand for further questioning.

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area around 8.30 am on Wednesday and rapidly engulfed the five-storey building, officials said. The property had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door — a combination that severely hampered evacuation efforts and effectively turned the building into a death trap.

Hotel owner fled from spot as fire broke out

Bajaj further revealed fled the scene shortly after the fire broke out and remained untraceable for several hours. During questioning, he said he panicked and left out of fear. According to sources, Bajaj did not return home after the incident and instead spent hours moving around the city before he was apprehended.

During interrogation, Bajaj reportedly revealed that he had acquired the building around three years ago from a party identified as Ahluwalia and had been operating it as a hotel-cum-guest house. He also told investigators that the premises previously housed a Khadi store and was in a dilapidated condition when he took possession of it.

Bajaj has claimed that he had obtained permissions to operate a B&B (bed and breakfast) establishment catering to tourists and people visiting the area for medical purposes, along with a restaurant. Delhi Police, however, is verifying these claims and examining the relevant documents as part of its investigation.

Police are expected to produce Bajaj before a court at around 2 pm on Thursday. Investigators are likely to seek his custodial remand for three to four days to further probe alleged violations and establish accountability in connection with the deadly fire.

As the blaze spread, firefighters, rescue personnel and local residents launched frantic efforts to evacuate those trapped inside.

A total of 58 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, where 21 were declared dead. Among the victims were nine Indians, including eight members of an extended family who had been staying at the hotel.

Also read: Elderly man in hospital, family rented room in Malviya Nagar hotel. All 8 of them died in tragedy