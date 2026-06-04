Virat Kohli set to miss ODI series against Afghanistan due to hamstring injury

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli will be missing the Indian team's upcoming three-game ODI series against Afghanistan. It is worth noting that a hamstring injury is the reason for Virat Kohli missing the series, which could be a big blow for the Men in Blue.

Notably, Kohli was seen struggling with his hamstring in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well. The 37-year-old played a marvellous knock in the summit clash of the tournament, scoring 75* runs as he led his side to their second straight IPL title.

Boasting unmatched fitness in the twilight of his career, Kohli’s absence from the ODIs against Afghanistan could prove to be a huge blow for the Indian team, and the side would have been depending on his services for their performance in the series.

Interestingly, India and Afghanistan will take on each other across one Test and three ODI matches. The Test match will be held in Mullanpur from June 6, with the ODIs slated to be held on June 13, 17, and 20 in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai, respectively.

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Kohli was sublime for RCB in the IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s absence in the upcoming series would be an even bigger blow, considering the form that he had been in the recently concluded IPL. Propelling defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second straight IPL title, Kohli delivered yet another 600+ run season.

In the 16 matches that he played for the defending champions, Kohli amassed 675 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 56.25 runs to his name, hitting one century as well. He was crucial for the side in the final against Gujarat Titans, chasing down a target of 156 runs. Kohli opened the innings and amassed 75* runs in 42 deliveries, hitting his personal fastest half-century in the IPL.

Furthermore, with the ace batter chasing the legendary 100-century record of Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket, the three ODIs against Afghanistan could have been crucial, and his injury would be a huge hurdle in his quest to break the seemingly unbreakable record.

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