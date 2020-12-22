WhatsApp introduces new features on Android, iOS: WhatsApp Web calls, missed group calls

WhatsApp introduces new features on beta app.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms. The company has been able to live up to this label with the help of frequent updates and the introduction of new features. The Facebook-owned giant is now gearing up to roll out a few more major features to its Android and iOS beta apps. While the features will initially be available only to the beta testers, they will soon land on the stable version of the app.

WhatsApp has recently added the much-requested voice and video call feature on its web platform. The company is now also advancing the calls feature by allowing users to join missed WhatsApp group calls. Apart from this, iOS users will soon be able to paste multiple images and videos in WhatsApp.

Here are the all-new WhatsApp Beta features for Android and iOS:

Missed group calls

Now, the platform will also allow a user to join a video call that they recently missed. As of now, a user is not able to get back on a missed group call easily. The feature was earlier spotted on a WhatsApp beta version for Android. It is now being rolled out for both iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp Web calls

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now working from home and using apps like WhatsApp as their primary communication application. Due to this scenario, WhatsApp has introduced voice and video calls on its web platform. The feature is currently available only for beta users. It is slowly being rolled out for the masses on all platforms.

Paste multiple images

WhatsApp beta users on iOS are now able to enjoy this hefty feature. This new feature basically allows users to paste multiple images and videos on WhatsApp. In order to take advantage of this feature, the users can just head over to the Photos app and then tap on Export, followed by tapping on Copy.