WhatsApp gets a new shopping button on Android, iOS: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp gets a new shopping button.

WhatsApp has been adding a ton of features lately on both its Android as well as iOS app. While eyebrows are raised when WhatsApp receives a new update, the WhatsApp Business app often goes under the radar. The WhatsApp Business app has been helping businesses to grow online and it has even helped the end consumer to get all the help they need right on WhatsApp.

The Facebook-owned giant has now added a new Shopping button on WhatsApp, which will basically allow WhatsApp Business users to showcase a catalogue of products or services offered by the company. WhatsApp claims that this could help in the increase of sales for various companies.

WhatsApp claims that more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day. Further, the company also confirms that over 40 million people view a business’ catalogue each month. So, when a user hits up a Business account with a question or two, it will be easy for them to also see their catalogue for a complete list of items or services available.

Once the users have updated WhatsApp on their Android or iOS smartphone, they will notice a shopping button next to the business account’s profile. Upon clicking on the button, the user will be able to take a glance at the company’s catalogue of products or services.

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched the WhatsApp Payments feature soon after getting a green signal from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI> The payment service is based on UPI and allows users to make direct bank to bank transfers.

