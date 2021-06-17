Follow us on WhatsApp: Top 5 features coming soon on Android, iOS

WhatsApp is working on some of the highly-anticipated features including the Disappearing Mode, View Once, and Multi-Device support for both Android and iOS. The Facebook-owned platform is also expected to add the calling feature to its Web version. The Whatsapp chief Will Cathcart confirmed that the multi-device support will be arriving on the instant messaging app soon. Here are all the features that are coming to the app:

Multiple device support

As far as the multi-device feature, it is something WhatsApp has been testing for months, and the company finally confirmed it will be arriving soon. According to a reporut by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, revealed that the support will be entering public beta “in the next month or two.” Mark Zuckerberg himself had confirmed that the multi-device support will not compromise the end-to-end encryption that the messaging app is offering all for personal chats.

This feature will let users log in to a single WhatsApp account using multiple device at the same time. Once the same account is logged into another device, it automatically logs out of the first device, as per previous reports. Currently, users can log in to a single WhatsApp account using a phone and computer. Once the feature is enabled, it will let users use multiple devices at the same time.

Disappearing mode

WhatsApp already rolled out Disappearing Messages feature last year, and it is now planning to expand this ability. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with WaBetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp will introduce a disappearing mode, which will let users enforce disappearing messages across all chat threads.

Currently, users need to turn on the disappearing feature manually. Once you enable it, the feature allows messages to be deleted after a fixed time period. The Facebook-owned platform hasn’t provided details on whether users will get the timer option with the new disappearing mode.

View Once feature

Another feature that will be soon launched on WhatsApp is the 'View Once' feature. The feature will allow users to share media such as photos and videos that can be seen just once. It is somewhat similar to the disappearing messages feature. So, when you send a message to anyone, it will disappear from the chat when the recipient has seen it. This feature will not be turned on by default.

Missed group calls

According to reports, the Facebook-owned company also said to be working on a feature that will allow users to join group calls that they might have missed. The feature was first spotted on the beta version of the WhatsApp app on Android in October 2020.

Read Later

WhatsApp is also working on a Read Later feature that will basically replace the existing Archived Chats feature on Android and iOS. The new Read Later feature will also make sure that WhatsApp does not bother the user with any interruptions from the chats that have been marked as Read Later.