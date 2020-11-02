WhatsApp disappearing messages soon to become reality: All you need to know about the new feature

Image Source : PIXABAY New WhatsApp feature

WhatsApp has been in the news for disappearing messages, a feature it is expected to get soon. After a number of hints in its beta versions, the messaging app has now officially confirmed that the feature will soon roll out for users. Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp disappearing messages arriving soon

WhatsApp is provided information regarding the new feature on its FAQ page, suggesting that it will launch soon for users. As the name suggests, the messages will be short-lived on the app and will disappear once read, much like Instagram Stories, Snapchat Stories, and even messages on Snapchat.

As per the FAQ page, users will be soon able to send disappearing messages by enabling 'disappearing messages.' The messages can be sent to both individual and group chats and will have a 7-day window until the messages vanish. While in individual chats the settings can be enabled/disabled by either of the users, in group chats only admins will get that authority.

Once the setting is enabled, it will be applied to the new messages and not the ones that have been previously sent. The feature will also work for media but the media will be saved to a smartphone if the auto-download option is enabled. It is suggested that if a user doesn't open a disappearing message within 7 days, the message will vanish on its own. However, the preview of the message will still be available until the chat is opened.

If a disappearing message is quoted, it will remain in the chat for 7 days. Furthermore, disappearing messages won't remain so if forwarded to a person with the feature disabled and will show up in the backup if a backup is created before the message disappears.

WhatsApp also suggests that disappearing messages should be sent to trusted individuals so that no one takes a screenshot of the message, forwards it to someone, or copies it. This will help in maintaining the privacy of users, which is the main essence of the feature.

However, we still don't know when exactly WhatsApp will roll out the feature for us. We will keep you posted when it happens. Hence, stay tuned.

