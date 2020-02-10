After Android, WhatsApp for iOS now gets dark mode in beta: Here's how to get it

Image Source : FLICKR WhatsApp dark mode recently arrived for Android beta

WhatsApp in dark mode isn’t a distant dream anymore! After reaching in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, dark mode is now the app’s iOS beta version. Since both Android and iOS has the dark mode in their respective beta versions, the most-anticipated feature is soon to arrive for all the users.

WhatsApp dark mode now in iOS beta

As posted by a Reddit user, WhatsApp beta for iOS has released a new version -- version 2.20.30 (2.20.30.12) -- which includes the dark mode.

The version is available for all the iOS beta testers. However, if you wish to join now, you will have to wait since WhatsApp beta for iOS allows for limited testers only and currently it is full. We, at Indiatvnews.com, tried using the Facebook-owned app’s beta version but couldn’t get enrolled.

WhatsApp dark mode now in iOS beta: How to enable?

While there is no word as to how to enable dark mode on an iPhone, it is suggested that all beta users have to do is enable dark mode by heading to the Settings>Display and Brightness>Dark Theme, and it will get automatically enabled for WhatsApp as well.

WhatsApp dark mode in Android beta

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp dark mode has already reached Android beta as part of beta version 2.20.13. All Android beta users can get access to the feature.

Also Read: WhatsApp Dark Mode now available on Android Beta update: How to enable

To enable the feature, you have to open WhatsApp>tap on the three-dotted menu>tap on Settings opiton>Select Chats option>Theme>Enable dark mode and tap on Ok. As another option, you can enable dark mode on your Android smartphone via the smartphone’s UI Settings.

In case you haven’t signed up already, you can head to the Google Play Store, search WhatsApp, scroll down, and sign up for the beta program. However, much like iOS beta, Android beta is also currently full.

We now hope dark mode is soon made available for all. We will keep you posted once this happens. Hence, stay tuned.

