WhatsApp latest tips and tricks: How to hide and unhide chats on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular messaging platforms, has become a major part of our lives these days. We not only share jokes on the platform but also share sensitive information from time to time. So, it is important to keep some chats hidden so that even if someone opens your WhatsApp, the particular chat cannot be found. So, here's a quick walkthrough of the steps involved in hiding WhatsApp chats on Android and iPhone.

How to hide chats on Android?

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Long press the chat you want to hide

Tap on the Archive option on the bar, the icon with a down arrow

How to hide chats on iPhone?

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

Swipe left on the chat you want to hide

Hit the Archive icon to hide the chat

How to unhide chats on Android?

Open WhatsApp

In the chats screen, scroll all the way down

Here, you will find "Archived"

Tap on Archived and you will see a list of the archived or hidden chats

How to unhide chats on iPhone?

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

Pull down the chats screen

You will find the "Archived Chats" option

Open Archived chats to find hidden or archived chats

Do note that the chats are hidden only temporarily. This means that the chats will automatically unhide as soon as you receive a message on the chat.

