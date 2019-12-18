WhatsApp latest tips: How to recover deleted messages

How to recover WhatsApp chats on Android

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms with a huge userbase across the globe. Today, we not only use WhatsApp for causal chats but also for sending or receiving important messages. There are times when we accidentally hit that delete button without realizing that we needed the text. So, here’s a quick walkthrough of the steps to recover WhatsApp messages on your Android smartphone.

Do note that this process will require you connecting your smartphone a Windows or MacOS powered computer. With that out of the way, let's begin with the steps.

How to recover WhatsApp chats?

Download and Install dr.fone recovery tool on your computer

Connect your Android smartphones to your PC using the USB cable provided in the box

Now open dr.fone app

Head over to the main menu and click on the Recover option

Now, on the left side, you will see a list of folders

Here, locate the WhatsApp messages and Attachments folder

Select the folder and click on next to confirm

Using these options you can simply recover the messages you want to see

While the steps are a bit cumbersome, the hassle is worth it if you are looking to recover important documents or images deleted accidentally.