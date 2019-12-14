WhatsApp tips: How to check if someone has blocked you?

Here's how to check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular social media platforms and it brings a ton of features onboard. The instant messaging app allows you to block anyone in your list. However, it can get a bit annoying when you get blocked by someone. The app does no let the user know if they have been blocked.

WhatsApp does not notify the user who has been blocked. While this feature ensures the privacy of the person who has blocked you, it does create a doubt in your mind if what you are thinking is true or not. Here are a few indications that can help you point towards the truth.

Check WhatsApp Profile Picture, Status, Last seen

The first and foremost indication that someone has blocked you comes from a missing WhatsApp profile picture, status and last seen. If these are missing or you are just seeing the same image as you have set in your contacts, it might be that the person has blocked you. However, it can turn out to be a false alarm as well since some users like to keep these settings hidden from everyone.

Send a text

To ensure if someone has actually blocked you, you can send them a text message. In order to make it less suspicious, you can just forward a WhatsApp joke or just send a simple "Hi" to them.

Create a group

You will not be able to add a person who has blocked you on WhatsApp.

You can even try adding the person to a new or existing WhatsApp group. If you a see a message stating "Couldn't add....," it is probably due to the block. If you are successfully able to add the person to a group, it clearly indicates that the user has not blocked you.

