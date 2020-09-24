Vivo V20 SE with 48MP triple camera setup launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V20 SE sports a waterdrop style notch upfront.

Vivo has announced the launch of yet another smartphone series. The company recently introduced the Vivo V20 and V20 Pro and now they have unveiled a tinded down version, the Vivo V20 SE. The all-new Vivo smartphone comes with a waterdrop style notch, triple rear cameras, 3D design and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo V20 SE.

Vivo V20 SE Specifications

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs in an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,100mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Vivo V20 SE sports a triple rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Vivo V20 SE Price

Vivo V20 SE has been launched in the Malaysian market and there is no clue on when the smartphone will make its way to the Indian shores. The handset is available at a price of MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.

