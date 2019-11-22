Vivo U20 with 5,000mAh battery, triple camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Vivo U20 comes in two colour variants.

Vivo India has just launched a new budget-oriented smartphone in India, the Vivo U20. It is a direct successor to the Vivo U10. The key highlights of the smartphone include a massive 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 AIE processor, FullHD+ display and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo U20.

Vivo U20 Specifications

As for the specifications, the Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with a waterdrop style notch up front. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device does support expandable storage using the microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In the optics front, the Vivo U20 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 2MP super macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pricing, Availability and offers

Vivo U20 will be available online via online channels like Amazon and Vivo E-store. The device will go on sale starting November 28, 2019. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. Both the variants come with 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants - Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

As for the launch offers, Vivo is offering Rs. 1,000 off on pre-paid orders. They have also collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer benefits worth Rs. 6,000. Additionally, they are also offering no cost EMI for up to six months.