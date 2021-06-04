Twitter 'Blue Badge' service rolled out: Here's how to apply to get verified

Image Source : TWITTER Twitter Blue Badge service now rolled out.

Twitter has resumed the blue badge verification process for its users after a brief pause, as it has been inundated with verification requests. On May 29, the micro-blogging platform abruptly paused its new verification application process within a week of its launch, saying it was rolling in verifications requests that have reached it. However, the good news is that you can apply to get verified again on Twitter now.

In a tweet, Twitter said, "Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge."

Twitter 'Blue Badge': Who can get verified

Twitter has relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

Twitter 'Blue Badge': Eligibility

To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active and the user also need to provide a bunch of information to qualify to submit your application.

Notable- Under this, accounts eligible for verification should be cited by an established organisation, brand, or company.

Authentic- Under this, the accounts must fulfil the basic list of criteria that includes a profile photo, a valid bio, and other basic details.

Active- Under this, the account is required to be active in the past six months to apply to be verified.

Eligible users also required to have a confirmed email ID and contact number and they also must not have violated any of Twitter’s community guidelines within the past 6 months.

Twitter 'Blue Badge': How to apply for account verification

For Twitter app

Open the app on your mobile.

Go to Settings and privacy.

Click on the 'Account' option.

Tap on 'Request Verification'.

For Website

Log in to your Twitter account.

Go to Settings and privacy.

Click on 'Your account' option.

Click on the 'Account information' option.

Tap on 'Request Verification'.

Once the application is submitted, the applicants can expect an emailed response within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in the queue.

If your application is approved, you'll see the blue badge automatically on your profile and in case you are not, you can reapply 30 days after receiving Twitter's decision on your application. Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it this year.