Twitter apologises and admits to user data leak

Twitter admits to inadvertently sharing users data with advertising and third-party partners, owing to the breach and identify privacy flaw and regretting the outcome. As per Twitter's blog post posted on Tuesday, the user information that could have been shared without permission could include country code and details of users engagement with ad and information about the ad.

The information of users that interacted with certain ads that concerned mobile apps or ads based on inferences Twitter made about the device that was used in May and September 2018 by users that were shared without users permission.

The post said, "The data involved stayed within Twitter and did not contain things like passwords, email accounts, etc".

According to the company, the issue was fixed on 5th August that is almost a year after the leak took place. The post added, "We know you will want to know if you were personally affected, and how many people in total were involved. We are still conducting our investigation to determine who may have been impacted".

For now, twitter as advised users to check the settings. The post noted "You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here. We're sorry this happened, and are taking steps to make sure we don't make a mistake like this again".

Right now details like data of how many users have been leaked and the repercussions remain undisclosed for the micro-blogging sites end.

Post, Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal that revealed personal data of users, companies like Amazon and Google have come under major scrutiny in recent years.

