Tinder's 'Swipe Night' interactive event reaches India for three consecutive weekends: Know what is it

Popular dating app Tinder has announced its Swipe Night interactive event in India. The in-app event, which was initially introduced in the US in October last year, allows users to form their own stories with several choices at their disposal to possibly find the right match. Read on to know what the Swipe Night event is all about.

Tinder's Swipe Night event

Tinder's Swipe Night event will be held for three consecutive weekends in India, starting September 12 at 10 am until September 13 12:00 am. The second event will take place on September 19 and end on September 20 and the third event will be held on September 26 and will end on September 27.

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder said, "When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members' engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience. While the global health crisis continues, we believe Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world. We’re committed to driving innovation on Tinder that creates more ways to bring our members together, entertain them, and help them meet and get to know new people."

The Swipe Night video series works much like the popular Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix. It includes a group of friends (with the protagonist being Tinder members) and their decisions (moral or practical) made before an asteroid hits Earth. Much like users could change the ending on Black Mirror for their own version of the movie, users in Swipe Night can decide their own narrative and see where it takes them.

The decisions are supposed to be made withing seven seconds and users and will be added to a user's profile each weekend. The event will also impact users' Tinder matches and their interactions.

The interactive event works well in the current Coronavirus pandemic situation when dependency on apps (event dating ones) has significantly increased and has seen an increase in user engagement on Tinder.

