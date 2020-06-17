TikTok copy Zynn app taken down from App Store following Google Play Store

Image Source : APP STORE Zynn previously on App Store

Apples App Store has removed Chinese video app Zynn, a clone of the hugely popular video app TikTok, following accusations of plagiarism. The app was taken down from Googles Play Store last week.

A spokesperson for Zynn told The Verge that its issues with plagiarism were minor and that the company was "in communication with both Google and Apple to ensure compliance with their guidelines and regulations."

Zynn arrived on iOS and Android in early May and quickly reached the top of the download charts. By the end of May, the app had become the most downloaded free iOS app and a top 10 download in the Google Play Store.

Part of the reason for this rapid growth is the app's rewards programme where users got paid for watching videos and also to get other users on the app, said the report. Google Play Store earlier removed another TikTok rival app Mitron.

