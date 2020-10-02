Image Source : GOOGLE Stadia Controller's new mode lets players use other gamepads.

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service that was launched by Google, which was launched back in 2019. The gaming service has seen quite a few improvements since then. Now, the Google Stadia Controller has received an experimental Tandem Mode. The new mode basically helps users expand accessibility and input options and also lets players use third-party gamepads somewhat wirelessly when playing on the Chromecast Ultra.

It currently supports other Stadia Controllers, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox One Elite Controller (Series 1 and 2), and Sony DualShock 4.

"When you link your Stadia Controller wirelessly to Stadia, you can plug a secondary controller directly into its USB-C port. When you press buttons on the secondary controller, it will act as though the primary controller's buttons are being pressed. This is called Tandem Mode," the company said in a statement.

Tandem Mode improves Stadia accessibility by offering more flexibility. With Tandem Mode one can use an alternate controller, such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller when playing on Chromecast Ultra.

When playing with Stadia Controller wirelessly on any supported screen, one can also use the second controller at the same time to better accommodate their accessibility needs, either by themselves or collaboratively with a second player.

In order to use the new Tandem Mode, one just needs to turn on the primary Stadia Controller, then Connect Stadia Controller to the screen the user wants to play on. Then the user needs to make sure the secondary controller is charged and turned off. Finally, using a USB cable, connect the secondary controller to the primary Stadia Controller's USB-C port.

(with inputs from IANS)

