Sony Xperia 1 II is the company's first 5G smartphone : Features, specifications and more

Sony held an online-only launch event and unveiled a number of products for us. The primary focus of the online event was its first-ever 5G smartphone -- the Sony Xperia 1 II -- which falls in the high-end segment. Additionally, the company introduced a new mid-ranger smartphone called the Xperia 10 II. Read on to know everything about the new Sony smartphones.

Sony Xperia 1 II: Features, specifications, price

The main USP of the Sony Experia 1 II is the 5G connectivity support, thus, marking Sony's entry into the 5G bandwagon. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is its another highlight. It features a 6.5-inch 4K OLED CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

It comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the camera front, there is a triple-camera module at the back, each rated at 12MP and support ZEISS lens. There is support for real-time eye-tracking autofocus and up to 20fps AF/AE tracking burst. The front camera stands at 8MP.

Furthermore, the Xperia 1 II supports Dolby Atmos audio system, Qi wireless charging, and 360 Reality Sound.

The Sony Xperia 1 II will be available in Black and Purple colours and will ship later this Spring. However, there is no word on its pricing details yet.

Sony Xperia 10 II: Features, specifications, price

The Sony Xperia 10 II falls in the mid-segment and is the company's first smartphone in the price range to come with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device sports a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED TRILUMINOS display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Sony Xperia 10 II

Camera-wise, there is also three rear cameras, rated at 12MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The one at the front is rated at 8MP. The Xperia 10 II is backed by a 3,600mAh battery (which is bigger than the Xperia 10 battery), runs Android 10, and supports IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Sony Xperia 10 II will be available in Spring 2020 in Black and White colour options. There is no word on its pricing yet.

