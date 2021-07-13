Follow us on Image Source : NASA Solar Storm likely to hit Earth today: How will it affect GPS, mobile signals

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a high-speed solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometres per hour. The storm is expected to hit our planet’s magnetic field today, July 13. NASA and other space bodies suggest that this will be affecting electricity supply and communication infrastructure around the world.

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), such a geomagnetic storm appears as a result of major changes in the currents and plasmas that are produced by solar winds.

The solar flare is flowing from an equatorial hole in the sun’s atmosphere and it was first detected on July 3. According to spaceweather.com, the flare can travel at a speed of up to 500 km/second.

The upcoming solar flare is said to hit our satellites that are operating in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. If this happens, it will be impacting our GPS navigations as that heavily depends on these satellites. It will also affect the satellite TV, which means you might lose access to your TataSky or DishTV channels for a while.

The reports also claim that the solar flare could affect our mobile phone signals and even impact the electricity supply in some parts of the world.