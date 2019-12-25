Solar Eclipse 2019: How to watch live stream online, click pictures from smartphone and more

Solar Eclipse 2019 will be live-streamed online on December 26.

Solar Eclipse 2019 is taking place on December 26 and it will be visible from places like India, Australia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. In case you are not living in one of those places or just do not want to risk your eyes, here's how you can make use of technology to watch the live stream of Solar Eclipse 2019 online. Also, we will guide you through the points to keep in mind if you are planning to capture the moment using your smartphone camera.

How to watch the Solar Eclipse 2019 live stream online?

While the Solar Eclipse 2019 will be visible in India, the YouTube channel Tharulowa Digital and space-focused website, Slooh, will be generous enough to live-stream the whole event online. The interested users can either head over to the Slooh website or watch the video embedded below. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 7 AM IST on December 26, 2019.

How to click pictures of the Solar Eclipse 2019?

Fortunately, the event will be visible from India on December 26. Watching such a beautiful ring of fire, anyone would have the urge to capture the moment using their smartphone cameras. Keep these following tips in mind to make sure you get the best possible shot.

Wear polarised eyeglasses to protect your eyes

Protect the camera lens at the back of your smartphone using a UV filter

Do not zoom as that can make the image look pixelated and grainy

Select the highest resolution possible to get the maximum level of details

Use the HDR mode on your phone to enhance the image quality

Use a Tripod to have a steady shot