ShareChat appoints Ajit Varghese as Chief Commercial Officer

ShareChat gets new CMO

Indian social media platform ShareChat said on Wednesday that it has appointed renowned advertising leader Ajit Varghese as its Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role at ShareChat, Varghese will be pivotal in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts and building a robust monetisation approach with the strategic content partnership.

He will also spearhead its marketing functions, to be inclined towards brand elevation, aligned with business eccentricity. Prior to joining ShareChat, Varghese was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network.

"Brand marketing and monetisation are going to be the core focus of ShareChat and we will direct our efforts towards elevating the brand positioning through strategic communications approach," Farid Ahsan, COO and Cofounder, ShareChat, said in a statement.

"Ajit, with his leadership capabilities and expert knowledge of the media, marketing and advertising domain, will play a critical role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with our business stakeholders and driving ShareChat toward the next phase of growth."

Varghese brings to the new role over 25 years of experience in leading large-scale business transformations and building diverse and successful businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports, and performance.

This announcement comes amid Sharechat witnessing growth in new users, higher user engagement on the platform and an increased interest among B2C (business-to-customer) brands, the company said.

ShareChat last month said it has more than 160 million users while its short-video platform 'Moj' has more than 80 million monthly active users.

"I believe ShareChat in the next few years will evolve as the default partner to every brand, homegrown and global, who intends to engage with the internet-first population," Varghese said on his appointment.

"As the digital advertising landscape awaits the inclusion of over 400 million new internet users, mostly inclined towards native languages, ShareChat will stay at the forefront of unveiling a new digital era."

