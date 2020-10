Image Source : SENNHEISER Sennheiser launches redesigned Momentum True Wireless 2 in India.

German audio brand Sennheiser on Tuesday launched special anniversary edition of Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) for 24,990 in India. The Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition comes in an exclusive all-black design featuring the original Sennheiser logo on the earbuds and case.

"This year marks the 75th year of Sennheiser's legacy globally. To appreciate love we have received over the years, we have introduced the anniversary edition of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless-2 to celebrate this momentous journey,'' Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

The earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, AAC support and Qualcomm's aptX technology for high-resolution audio. The Momentum Wireless 2 also has support for virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The earbuds are 2mm smaller than the previous model to improve ergonomics for the best possible fit and to minimise fatigue.

Additional controls and adjustments for the wireless earbuds can be done via Sennheiser's Smart Control app and the users can adjust EQ levels, customise settings for touch controls. The Momentum True Wireless 2 is said to offer 7 hours of battery life. The charging case can add up to a total of 28 hours.

