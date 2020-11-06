Samsung 'The 8K Festival' is back, get Galaxy Fold for free

Samsung on Friday announced that 'The 8K Festival' is back with special discounts up to Rs 630,000 and a Galaxy Fold smartphone on purchase of QLED 8K TVs. The new offers are available at leading consumer electronics retailers across the country, starting from November 7-14.

"'Samsung saw an 8 times increase in sales of QLED 8K TVs in the first part of 'The 8K Festival' from October 24 to 31, compared to the first 23 days of October," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, consumers will get Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing the 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

During The 8K Festival, consumers will be able to avail discounts across the QLED 8K range, starting with Rs 1,30,000 to Rs 1,80,000 on 65-inch models, Rs 3,50,000 on 75-inch models and R 5,00,000 to Rs 6,30,000 on 85 -inch and 82-inch models

There is cash-back of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs 1,990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels, Samsung said.

The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the 'Infinity Screen,' which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR -- all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

