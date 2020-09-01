Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung starts mass production of industry's first 16GB DRAM chip.

Samsung has announced that the second production line at its Pyeongtaek plant in South Korea has commenced the mass production of the industry's first 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM for mobile devices, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.

"The 1z-based 16GB LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes. We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market," Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product and Technology, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The company claims that its new LPDDR5 DRAM chips boast the highest mobile memory capacity and performance. Samsung's 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM chips are 16 per cent faster than 12Gb chips, thanks to their data transfer rates of 6,400MB per second.

The 16GB packages made using 16Gb LPDDR5 chips can transfer 51.2GB of data in one second. The LPDDR5 package is 30 per cent thinner than its predecessor.

The company will try to strengthen its presence in 2021 flagship phones with its new manufacturing process. Samsung is also planning to bring LPDDR5 DRAM chips for automotive applications, offering extended temperature range and reliability standards for tough environments.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage