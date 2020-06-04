Image Source : IANS Samsung Odyssey G7 monitors cut eye strain during intense gaming.

For hard-core gamers, Samsung has launched the latest Odyssey G7 monitors that minimise visual fatigue by offering consistent brightness, contrast range and colour coordination from the centre to each edge of the monitor. Even after partaking in a gaming session that runs late into the night, users' eyes are sure to remain unstressed, the company said in a statement.

The Odyssey G7 range – comprised of a 27-inch Odyssey G7 monitor and a 32-inch Odyssey G7 monitor that would be available this month - has been awarded the Eye Comfort certification by TUV Rheinland, a certification organisation that sets global standards of quality.

"Any player is sure to feel like an expert gamer when using the Odyssey G7 monitor thanks to its smooth game performance and fast response time, even during action-heavy gameplay scenarios," said Samsung.

Overall, the Odyssey G7 monitor has been developed for high-quality, immersive gaming sessions without the limitations of eye strain or delayed response times.

The monitor's design can also suit any user, regardless of their height or gaming preferences, as users can adjust the height of the monitor via its stand for utmost comfort and convenience when gaming.

The Odyssey G7's super-fast response time of 1ms (GTG) allows for the instantaneous application of mouse commands while gaming. The Odyssey G7 monitors offer high screen refresh rate of 240Hz, meaning that gamers can enjoy smooth transitions and complete control over their gaming experiences.

"The Odyssey G7 monitor features a curved QLED panel with the world's first maximum curvature of 1000R which means, whether you are looking at the centre or the edge of the screen, you have a consistent field of view," said Samsung. The G7 also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and adaptive sync on DP1.4, offering players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay during any scenario.

