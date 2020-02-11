Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition leaked: Here's how it looks

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

Samsung is gearing up to launch its second foldable smartphone alongside the much-awaited Galaxy S20 series at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. The event is set to take place on February 11 in San Francisco. Ahead of the launch, we have seen plenty of leaks and rumours around the upcoming devices. Samsung surprised everyone by rolling out a teaser of the Galaxy Z Flip during the Oscars. That's not where the excitement ends. A promotional teaser was leaked soon after, which showcases a special edition smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition.

The promotional video first surfaced on Twitter via the handle @h0x0d and it shows a quick glance at the upcoming foldable smartphone. While most of the two and half minute video showcases a man walking, only about ten seconds are given to show the special edition smartphone. The video then ends with showing the special edition box and the accessories that will come bundled with the phone.

According to the promotional video, the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z Thom Browne edition will come bundled with a special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the latest truly wireless Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The box will also include an extra strap for the watch alongside a special case for the foldable smartphone.

As for the pricing, the regular variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be priced at around USD 1,400 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). The partnership is with a brand huge fashion designer brand called Thom Brane and that is why we can expect the special edition to cost somewhere close to USD 2,500 (roughly Rs. 1.8 lakhs). However, it is worth noting that the phone will come with special accessories helping it justify the asking price.