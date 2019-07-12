Image Source : TWITTER/CYBERDZYNES Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with 4G LTE, AMOLED display and leather straps surfaced online

Samsung recently had introduced the Galaxy Watch Active at the MWC and the company said that it was gearing to launch the successor, Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch has been tipped at the First press render that shows a large AMOLED screen, featuring rotating bezels along with a microphone placed on the right, between two buttons as well as a leather strap. The watch is said to come with Wi-Fi in LTE models with 237mAh and 340mAh battery and 44mm and 40mm size respectively.

According to a recent report, Watch Active 2 is said to come with ECG support that will allow users to take electrocardiogram direct from the wrist that captures the heart rhythm in situations when users experience symptoms like rapid heartbeat and skipped heartbeat that aid in providing critical data to physicians.

The watch is said to come with atrial fibrillation by checking the heart rhythm occasionally in the background along with support for Fall Detection that utilizes a next-gen accelerometer as well as a gyroscope for identifying when hard falls occur and send alert to users.

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 could probably launch on 7th August, during the Galaxy Note 10 launch.

