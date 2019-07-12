Image Source : MI.COM Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro up on "Alpha Sale" today

Redmi will be launching its new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on the 17th of July, this month. Five days ahead of its launch, the company has decided to put the products on 'Alpha Sale' for buyers to pre-book the product and save themselves a unit of Redmi k20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Alpha Sale: Everything you need to know

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are set to launch on the 17th of July, for all the users out their who want to purchase this smartphone can pre-book it via Flipkart today at 12:00 pm. The users first need to check out the Flipkart site and go on to the portal of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and then click on the option to purchase "Gift Card". Post purchasing the gift card the customer will receive the Gift Card Voucher and Pin on the mail id. On the day of the launch, the customers can Redeem the gift card via Flipkart. The gift card is made available at a price of Rs.855 only.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both come with a 6.39-inch display and have an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone has a Full-HD+ AMOLED Panel(1080 X 2340) pixel view.

Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 processor, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 and is paired with Adreno 640 GPU as well as 8GB RAM and inclusive of DC dimming support. (Therefore, the registration amount is decided to be Rs. 855)

Both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with fingerprint-sensor house a 4000mAh battery along with an 18W and 27W fast charging facility respectively. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro is based on Android 9 Pie.

The Redmi K20 series phones come with a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and a Triple rare camera setup of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 on the Redmi K20 Pro and 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 with an aperture of f/1.75 on Redmi K20 along with a secondary camera is of 13-megapixel wide angle and the third camera of 8-megapixel having an aperture of f/2.4.

