Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 4G variant arrives in India

Galaxy Watch Active 4G variant now in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday announced launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G to further diversify the 4G smartwatch range in India. The Galaxy Watch Active 2's price in India is Rs. 35,990.

"With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G-enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes and 6 colour finishes. The fresh design language and all new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity make this watch an essential for those seeking a blend of style and functionality," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

According to the company, the smartwatch comes with e-sim connectivity, helping consumers stay connected and allows them to make and take calls freely from the watch without having to keep their phone around.

Users can access social media apps with just a tap even while they are away from their smartphone.

It comes equipped with advanced sensors that accurately track up to 39 distinct activities with auto tracking for popular activities, such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming.

It comes with an updated ‘Running Coach' that provides access to seven different running programmes and lets users monitor their running pace in real time.

Additionally, Galaxy Active2 4G provides access to guided meditation programmes through integration with the sleep and meditation app, ‘Calm', enabling consumers to have access to enhanced sleep analysis.

Latest technology news