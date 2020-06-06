Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 launch set for August 5: Report

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to get a successor soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is scheduled to launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in August this year. According to a report, both the smartphones will be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5. The event is said to take place only via a livestream due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the world.

According to a recent report by a South Korea publication, a Samsung Electronics staff member has confirmed that the company is planning to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5. The report claims, “Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably.”

Usually, the Samsung flagships smartphones are launched at the Unpacked event in New York. However, this year, the company will be hosting an online-only event in order to help with social-distancing.

What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be successor the last year’s Galaxy Fold and will be the third foldable smartphone from the South Korean giant. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around USD 1,900, which roughly converts to Rs. 1.44 lakhs. Samsung will initiate the shipping only in September.

The leaks and rumours suggest that the upcoming foldable smartphone will come with a larger display and a better set of camera. This time around, the Fold will get a wide range of use-cases since the company will be finally adding an S Pen with it. Lastly, the handset will come with support for 5G right out of the box.

While there is exceptional excitement for the second-generation fold, the Note fans are excited about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. This time around, the company is speculated to launch three smartphones in the Note lineup - the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

