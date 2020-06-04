Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be a part of Galaxy Note 20 series

Image Source : ONLEAKS Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus renders

Samsung will now launch the Galaxy Note 20 series soon and we have started seeing rumours and leaks for the same. While it was speculated that the South Korean tech major might launch only two Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, a new leak hints that a third variant might be on it's way too. Read on to know more about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra coming?

It is suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). This gives us an inkling that Samsung will launch three new Galaxy Notes -- the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This will be much like the Galaxy S20 series launched this year, which led to the introduction of the 'Ultra' Samsung smartphone.

However, the listing has the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the model number 'SM-N986U.' which is rumoured to be the model number for the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. Hence, it could be possible that there will be just two variants only.

While details regarding the Galaxy Note 20 series aren't fully available, rumours suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is likely to come with a 6.9-inch display and the Galaxy Note 20 to have a smaller display. Both smartphones are expected to have an Infinity-O display and bank high on the cameras. The Note 20 Plus is likely to have quad rear cameras, while the Galaxy Note 20 could have three rear cameras. Additionally, both smartphones will support the proprietary S Pen. As for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the device could come with a much bigger display and battery clubbed with the better camera performance. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is slated to launch in August.

However, the aforementioned information is a rumour as we lack anything concrete. Hence, we need to wait until some official information pops up. So, stay tuned.

