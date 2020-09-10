Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India.

Samsung India has just announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone. The much-hyped smartphone is finally here and brings a massive 7,000mAh battery to the table. Alongside that, the phone also comes with a hole-punch display, quad rear camera setup and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the mid-range handset.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with Infinity-O design. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M51 has arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, will set you back Rs. 26,999. The smartphone has been launched in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour variants.

The handset is set to go on sale for the first time in India on September 18 at 12 PM via Amazon and Samsung.com. As a part of the launch offer, the Galaxy M51 buyers will get a Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The card discount will be applicable only through September 18 to September 20.

